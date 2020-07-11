Apartment List
114 Apartments for rent in Woburn, MA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Woburn apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
26 Units Available
Woods Corner
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Woburn
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
17 Units Available
North Cambridge
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,472
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,797
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
40 Units Available
Cambridge Highlands
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,090
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,364
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
33 Units Available
North Cambridge
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
48 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,225
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
19 Units Available
West Cambridge
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,360
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,545
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
15 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,962
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,679
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
206 Units Available
Nobility Hill
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
West Side
Wakefield Vista Apartments
105 Hopkins St, Wakefield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
987 sqft
Wakefield Vista Apartments offers exceptional apartment living in a serene, desirable location just outside Boston. Less than a half mile from I-95 and only 1 mile from I-93, your commute has never been better.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
176 Units Available
Malden Center
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,040
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
49 Units Available
North Cambridge
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,144
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
5 Units Available
East Watertown
550 Belmont Street
550 Belmont Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,800
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
845 sqft
550 Belmont St is a charming and handsomely maintained complex near Oakley Country Club in vibrant Watertown.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 16 at 02:10pm
1 Unit Available
Malden Center
Malden Gardens
520 Main St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1030 sqft
As one of the tallest buildings in Malden, Malden Gardens is an 18 story complex that offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with close access to bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants, including
Results within 10 miles of Woburn
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
101 Units Available
West Revere
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,584
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
74 Units Available
West Revere
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,020
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,725
1109 sqft
Emerson Garden and Village Watch Center are both convenient to this community. Apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood flooring and additional storage space. The property is controlled-access and has a courtyard and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
15 Units Available
Harvard Square
Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,875
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
869 sqft
This property is close to the Charles River, Harvard Yard and Winthrop Square. Apartments feature radiant floor heat, cable television and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and online payment options.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
11 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,625
493 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
740 sqft
Convenient to Parsons Field, Landmark Center and Emmanuel College, this community offers residents on-site laundry, controlled-access, online payment options and Zip Car access. Apartments include hardwood flooring, cable and a full range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Andover
50 Woodview Way, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,455
1504 sqft
At The Slate, we celebrate a unique balance of modern industrial design and New England charm. Views of rolling green hills entice you to enjoy our outdoor amenities while desirable interior features beckon you to the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
53 Units Available
East Watertown
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,705
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,403
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,178
1090 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
$
17 Units Available
Hamilton Green
311 Lowell St, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,331
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Green in Andover. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
18 Units Available
Mid-Cambridge
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,055
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
921 sqft
Overlooking the Charles River, these apartments offer scenic views and easy access to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Pet-friendly apartments have plush carpet and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
27 Units Available
Crescent Beach
The Eliot on Ocean
660 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,011
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,797
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,090
1524 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Located along historic Revere Beach. Residents have easy access to local festivals, activities, and new local bike share program "ofo".
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
46 Units Available
West End
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St., Boston, MA
Studio
$2,100
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,730
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1422 sqft
Walking distance from the Massachusetts General Hospital. Units are pet-friendly. Includes gym, pool, washer/dryer and on-site laundry. Located close to Charles River and close to bus stations.
City Guide for Woburn, MA

Greetings and salutations, Bay State renters, and congrats for stumbling upon your Woburn, Massachusetts apartment hunting headquarters! Situated about ten miles north of Boston, Woburn is a peaceful, quiet bedroom community perfect for peeps who appreciate the serenity of suburbia on the doorstep of the big city. Sounds like your cup of tea, doesn’t it? Sure it does! So, start checking out the listings in this nifty little apartment finder we’ve assembled, and you’ll be living it up with Wob...

Having trouble with Craigslist Woburn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Everybody knows that the “Beantown” area doesn’t come at a low cost, so it should come as no surprise that even “inexpensive” apartments in Woburn typically go for between $1,100 and $1,500, and luxury rentals usually cost $2,000-plus. On the bright side, amenities, even in the more modestly priced studio and one bedroom apartments, tend to be high-quality: most include patios or balconies, gyms, clubhouses, swimming pools, laundry facilities, and a complementary crock of Boston baked beans placed on your doorstep daily (not really on the last one). The more upscale, luxurious apartments and townhomes in Woburn, meanwhile, tend to cover some serious square footage (1200 square feet or more) and come equipped, in many cases, with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, scenic views, in-unit washers and dryers, and formal dining rooms.

Planning on introducing a furry four-legged roommate to your fancy new Woburn rental? Luckily, several apartment complexes in Woburn are pet-friendly (including dogs allowed). Just be prepared to buck up at least an extra $25 in rent to compensate for Fido’s messes. Furnished apartments for rent in Woburn and short term lease deals are available as well, and waiting lists are basically nonexistent, meaning apartment hunters can scour the market leisurely without worrying about the perfect apartment slipping through their grasp.

Woburn was first settled in 1640, but you’ll be glad to know that a new apartment or two has sprung up since then. Many complexes, however, are still on the older side (40 years or more), so be sure to give your place a solid inspection before settling in. Check to see that your appliances and heating/cooling units function, the ceilings and floors are free of obvious watermarks, and the pipes, faucets, and showerheads don’t leak or constantly drip (we all know how annoying that can be!). Also, you should know that some apartment managers require tenants to carry renter’s insurance (which we always recommend anyway). Most insurance policies usually cost less than 20 bucks a month and reimburse renters in case their belongings get stolen, struck by lightning, washed away in a flood, or they mysteriously grow legs and abandon them.

Factor ina variety of historic museums and outdoors attractions, and a public transit system that links directly to Boston, and we get the feeling you’ll soon fall in love with life in Woburn! Welcome aboard and happy hunting. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Woburn, MA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Woburn apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Woburn apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

