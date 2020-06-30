9 Henry St.

Amenities

Come see this STUNNING 2 bed, 2 bath in Cambridgeport. The unit features hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, modern appliances, central air, and an in-unit washer/dryer. This multi-level condo has two full bathrooms, two private decks, a spacious eat-in kitchen, garage parking for one car, and a large storage area. Both bedrooms have large closets and private bathrooms. The unit is part of the beautifully constructed Cambridgeport Commons, a professionally managed condo association. Conveniently located by Memorial Drive, within walking distance of MIT, BU Bridge, the Charles River, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and much more!



Terms: One year lease