All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 9 Henry St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
9 Henry St.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:14 AM

9 Henry St.

9 Henry Street · (617) 903-0371
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Cambridgeport
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9 Henry Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this STUNNING 2 bed, 2 bath in Cambridgeport. The unit features hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, modern appliances, central air, and an in-unit washer/dryer. This multi-level condo has two full bathrooms, two private decks, a spacious eat-in kitchen, garage parking for one car, and a large storage area. Both bedrooms have large closets and private bathrooms. The unit is part of the beautifully constructed Cambridgeport Commons, a professionally managed condo association. Conveniently located by Memorial Drive, within walking distance of MIT, BU Bridge, the Charles River, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and much more!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Henry St. have any available units?
9 Henry St. has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Henry St. have?
Some of 9 Henry St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Henry St. currently offering any rent specials?
9 Henry St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Henry St. pet-friendly?
No, 9 Henry St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 9 Henry St. offer parking?
Yes, 9 Henry St. offers parking.
Does 9 Henry St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Henry St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Henry St. have a pool?
No, 9 Henry St. does not have a pool.
Does 9 Henry St. have accessible units?
No, 9 Henry St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Henry St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Henry St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 9 Henry St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Third Square
285 3rd St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
334 Harvard Street Trust
334 Harvard St
Cambridge, MA 02139
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
100 Landsdowne St
100 Landsdowne St
Cambridge, MA 02139
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138
Proto
88 Ames Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
91 Sidney
91 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity