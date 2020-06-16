89 Park Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated bbq/grill extra storage

Lovely unit with private entrance in multi-family house featuring: - Hardwood flooring & high ceilings! - Fully equipped modern kitchen! - Spacious open concept living room! - Nicely sized open dining room area! - 2 large & equally sized bedrooms! - Additional bonus room - office, den! - Updated tiled full bathroom! - Laundry & extra storage in basement! - Shared backyard w/ patio for grilling! Great West Cambridge location convenient to Harvard Square! Red Line at Harvard station close by as well as many major MBTA bus routes for an easy commute! Near to shopping, trendy dining, exciting nightlife and bars, & much more! Convenient to Harvard University, Lesley University, Kendall Square, MIT, Central Square, Inman Square, parks along the Charles River, Davis Square, Porter Square, Arsenal Mall, as well as a quick ride on the Red Line to Downtown Boston, Mass General Hospital, Boston Common, South Station commuter trains, Beacon Hill, and all that the Boston area has to offer!



Terms: One year lease