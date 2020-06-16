All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated May 1 2020 at 8:27 PM

89 Park Ave.

89 Park Avenue · (617) 236-8550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

89 Park Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02138
Strawberry Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bbq/grill
extra storage
Lovely unit with private entrance in multi-family house featuring: - Hardwood flooring & high ceilings! - Fully equipped modern kitchen! - Spacious open concept living room! - Nicely sized open dining room area! - 2 large & equally sized bedrooms! - Additional bonus room - office, den! - Updated tiled full bathroom! - Laundry & extra storage in basement! - Shared backyard w/ patio for grilling! Great West Cambridge location convenient to Harvard Square! Red Line at Harvard station close by as well as many major MBTA bus routes for an easy commute! Near to shopping, trendy dining, exciting nightlife and bars, & much more! Convenient to Harvard University, Lesley University, Kendall Square, MIT, Central Square, Inman Square, parks along the Charles River, Davis Square, Porter Square, Arsenal Mall, as well as a quick ride on the Red Line to Downtown Boston, Mass General Hospital, Boston Common, South Station commuter trains, Beacon Hill, and all that the Boston area has to offer!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Park Ave. have any available units?
89 Park Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 89 Park Ave. have?
Some of 89 Park Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Park Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
89 Park Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Park Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 89 Park Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 89 Park Ave. offer parking?
No, 89 Park Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 89 Park Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Park Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Park Ave. have a pool?
No, 89 Park Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 89 Park Ave. have accessible units?
No, 89 Park Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Park Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 Park Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
