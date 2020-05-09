632 Mass Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This is an amazing, newly gut renovated 2 bed / 2 bath currently under construction with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and oversized living area set within a modern pet friendly apartment community with in the heart of Central Square. It's in the center of everything you need: Public transit at your doorstep, grocery stores, banks, great parks & recreation, and restaurants. Heat & hot water are included and underground parking is available for extra $$. Fully Equipped Kitchen Dishwasher/Disposal Central Air Heat/AC Climate Control Gas Heat and Hot Water Included 24 Hour Concierge and Security 24 Hour Fitness Room on Site Pet Friendly Card Operated Laundry on Every Floor High Speed Internet Available Underground Garage Parking Available Resident Lounge with Wi-Fi Available for Reservations



Terms: One year lease