All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 632 Mass Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
632 Mass Ave.
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:16 AM

632 Mass Ave.

632 Massachusetts Ave · (617) 544-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Cambridgeport
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

632 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This is an amazing, newly gut renovated 2 bed / 2 bath currently under construction with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and oversized living area set within a modern pet friendly apartment community with in the heart of Central Square. It's in the center of everything you need: Public transit at your doorstep, grocery stores, banks, great parks & recreation, and restaurants. Heat & hot water are included and underground parking is available for extra $$. Fully Equipped Kitchen Dishwasher/Disposal Central Air Heat/AC Climate Control Gas Heat and Hot Water Included 24 Hour Concierge and Security 24 Hour Fitness Room on Site Pet Friendly Card Operated Laundry on Every Floor High Speed Internet Available Underground Garage Parking Available Resident Lounge with Wi-Fi Available for Reservations

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 Mass Ave. have any available units?
632 Mass Ave. has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 632 Mass Ave. have?
Some of 632 Mass Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 Mass Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
632 Mass Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Mass Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 632 Mass Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 632 Mass Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 632 Mass Ave. does offer parking.
Does 632 Mass Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 Mass Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Mass Ave. have a pool?
No, 632 Mass Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 632 Mass Ave. have accessible units?
No, 632 Mass Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Mass Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 Mass Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 632 Mass Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
AVA North Point
2 Leighton St
Cambridge, MA 02141
Watermark Kendall West
350 3rd St
Cambridge, MA 02142
334 Harvard Street Trust
334 Harvard St
Cambridge, MA 02139
The Lofts at Kendall Square
195 Binney St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Vivo Apartment Homes
270 Third Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138
Axiom Apartment Homes
33 Rogers Street
Cambridge, MA 02142

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity