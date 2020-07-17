61 Cedar St.

Amenities

This is a sunny and spacious two-bedroom condo on the first floor, near Davis Square in Cambridge. This condo is centrally located near the red line as well as restaurants and shops at Davis square (~10 minutes walk) and Porter square (~15 minutes walk). This unit was newly renovated last year and features fresh paint, kitchen/bathroom with granite countertops, and hardwood floors. You will find plenty of storage space in the condo with a storage closet in the unit and the basement. Washer and dryer in the basement are available for exclusive use by tenants. Additionally, there are dedicated outdoor parking behind the condo building that is available for rent at $100 per month. Water is included in rent, tenants responsible for all other utilities.



Terms: One year lease