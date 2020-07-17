All apartments in Cambridge
61 Cedar St.

61 Cedar Street · (617) 422-8989
Location

61 Cedar Street, Cambridge, MA 02140
North Cambridge

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This is a sunny and spacious two-bedroom condo on the first floor, near Davis Square in Cambridge. This condo is centrally located near the red line as well as restaurants and shops at Davis square (~10 minutes walk) and Porter square (~15 minutes walk). This unit was newly renovated last year and features fresh paint, kitchen/bathroom with granite countertops, and hardwood floors. You will find plenty of storage space in the condo with a storage closet in the unit and the basement. Washer and dryer in the basement are available for exclusive use by tenants. Additionally, there are dedicated outdoor parking behind the condo building that is available for rent at $100 per month. Water is included in rent, tenants responsible for all other utilities.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Cedar St. have any available units?
61 Cedar St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 Cedar St. have?
Some of 61 Cedar St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Cedar St. currently offering any rent specials?
61 Cedar St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Cedar St. pet-friendly?
No, 61 Cedar St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 61 Cedar St. offer parking?
Yes, 61 Cedar St. offers parking.
Does 61 Cedar St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 Cedar St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Cedar St. have a pool?
No, 61 Cedar St. does not have a pool.
Does 61 Cedar St. have accessible units?
No, 61 Cedar St. does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Cedar St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 Cedar St. does not have units with dishwashers.
