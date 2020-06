Amenities

Located on the one and only "Professors Row" near Harvard University & Yard! This delightful single family home has a modern open kitchen w/ french doors to generous deck & fenced in lush yard! 2 master bedroom suites; one w/ custom built walk-in closet & fireplace, both w/ en suite full bathrooms. Small study in addition to 4 bedrooms. Lower level recreation/hobby room, laundry, connects to garage. Central AC. Gleaming hardwood floors. Practical floor plan makes excellent use of space on 4 levels.