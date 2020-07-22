507 Green St.

Amenities

This three bedroom apartment is on the first floor of a Victorian triple decker halfway between Central and Harvard Sq. It is available ~August 1st, 2019. It has a living room with a bay window, two large bedrooms and one smaller bedroom. The kitchen is large with a stainless steel refrigerator, a gas range, a dishwasher and disposal and a pantry. The bathroom has a bathtub, a built in shower. There is a half bath off the kitchen. The floors are refinished wide pine. It is sunny,and has decent closet space and storage. In the back of the house is a shared yard and patio. It is five blocks to Harvard and Central Sq. The requirements are first month's rent, last month's rent, a one month security deposit, a lease through July 31, 2021. Income, credit and references are required. A video link is available at: https://vimeo.com/user117100057/review/425903799/7f31fcf726 Call me at 617-576-1115 to arrange to see it. Thank you.



