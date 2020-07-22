All apartments in Cambridge
507 Green St.

507 Green Street · (617) 576-1115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

507 Green Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,525

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This three bedroom apartment is on the first floor of a Victorian triple decker halfway between Central and Harvard Sq. It is available ~August 1st, 2019. It has a living room with a bay window, two large bedrooms and one smaller bedroom. The kitchen is large with a stainless steel refrigerator, a gas range, a dishwasher and disposal and a pantry. The bathroom has a bathtub, a built in shower. There is a half bath off the kitchen. The floors are refinished wide pine. It is sunny,and has decent closet space and storage. In the back of the house is a shared yard and patio. It is five blocks to Harvard and Central Sq. The requirements are first month's rent, last month's rent, a one month security deposit, a lease through July 31, 2021. Income, credit and references are required. A video link is available at: https://vimeo.com/user117100057/review/425903799/7f31fcf726 Call me at 617-576-1115 to arrange to see it. Thank you.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Green St. have any available units?
507 Green St. has a unit available for $3,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 Green St. have?
Some of 507 Green St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Green St. currently offering any rent specials?
507 Green St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Green St. pet-friendly?
No, 507 Green St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 507 Green St. offer parking?
No, 507 Green St. does not offer parking.
Does 507 Green St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 Green St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Green St. have a pool?
No, 507 Green St. does not have a pool.
Does 507 Green St. have accessible units?
No, 507 Green St. does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Green St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Green St. has units with dishwashers.
