This is a top floor corner unit condo. The building was built in the 1920's and the unit maintains an abundance of the original detail and charm including hardwood floors, double basin sink and subway tiled bath. The kitchen is galley style with a gas stove. With a southwestern exposure it offers wonderful views of North Cambridge. The building has an elevator and common laundry in the basement. Google Maps indicates it is a 7 minute and .3 mile walk to vibrant Davis Square and the Red Line as well as a minute walk to Massachusetts Avenue and bus line to Porter and Harvard Square.