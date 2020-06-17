494 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139 Cambridgeport
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This spacious 2 bedroom is in the heart of Central Square perched on the third floor. Look right down Mass. Ave from your living room windows. Lots of sunlight streaming in.. Hard wood floors through out. Updated kitchen and bath room. Heat and Hot water included. In unit full size washer and dryer. Combined Living and Dining. Dining room currently used as an in home office.City Living at its Best!
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 494 Massachusetts Ave. have any available units?
494 Massachusetts Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 494 Massachusetts Ave. have?
Some of 494 Massachusetts Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 494 Massachusetts Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
494 Massachusetts Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.