494 Massachusetts Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

494 Massachusetts Ave.

494 Massachusetts Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

494 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
This spacious 2 bedroom is in the heart of Central Square perched on the third floor. Look right down Mass. Ave from your living room windows. Lots of sunlight streaming in.. Hard wood floors through out. Updated kitchen and bath room. Heat and Hot water included. In unit full size washer and dryer. Combined Living and Dining. Dining room currently used as an in home office.City Living at its Best!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 494 Massachusetts Ave. have any available units?
494 Massachusetts Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 494 Massachusetts Ave. have?
Some of 494 Massachusetts Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 494 Massachusetts Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
494 Massachusetts Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 494 Massachusetts Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 494 Massachusetts Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 494 Massachusetts Ave. offer parking?
No, 494 Massachusetts Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 494 Massachusetts Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 494 Massachusetts Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 494 Massachusetts Ave. have a pool?
No, 494 Massachusetts Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 494 Massachusetts Ave. have accessible units?
No, 494 Massachusetts Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 494 Massachusetts Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 494 Massachusetts Ave. has units with dishwashers.
