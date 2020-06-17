494 Massachusetts Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities

This spacious 2 bedroom is in the heart of Central Square perched on the third floor. Look right down Mass. Ave from your living room windows. Lots of sunlight streaming in.. Hard wood floors through out. Updated kitchen and bath room. Heat and Hot water included. In unit full size washer and dryer. Combined Living and Dining. Dining room currently used as an in home office.City Living at its Best!



Terms: One year lease