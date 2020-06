Amenities

Incredible location right around the corner from Alewife Station, this unit features 5 Large bedrooms with Hardwood floors and high ceilings. The unit is pet friendly. Kitchen and bathrooms have been recently renovated! Call Today to View ***This multi-family is located near North Cambridge, Alewife T station, Alewife Linear Path, Russell Field, Jerry's Pond, Francis J. McCrehan Pool, parks, bike trails, bars and restaurants.***



Terms: One year lease