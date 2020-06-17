469 Windsor St

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Second floor 3 bed just outside Inman Square in Cambridge! This sunny unit features a large, fully equipped eat-in kitchen with separate dining nook, renovated bath, two good sized bedrooms and one smaller room along with spacious front-facing living area. Hardwood floors throughout along with shared laundry in the building. Available June 1st. Tenant to pay first, security and broker fee. Also available as a 4 bedroom for $3400/m. Don't miss this great opportunity in Cambridge! See the virtual tour at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wMzRx4WN9hX&mls=1. (The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rent).