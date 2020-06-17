All apartments in Cambridge
469 Windsor St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

469 Windsor St

469 Windsor Street · (617) 542-0012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

469 Windsor Street, Cambridge, MA 02141
Wellington - Harrington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 921 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Second floor 3 bed just outside Inman Square in Cambridge! This sunny unit features a large, fully equipped eat-in kitchen with separate dining nook, renovated bath, two good sized bedrooms and one smaller room along with spacious front-facing living area. Hardwood floors throughout along with shared laundry in the building. Available June 1st. Tenant to pay first, security and broker fee. Also available as a 4 bedroom for $3400/m. Don't miss this great opportunity in Cambridge! See the virtual tour at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wMzRx4WN9hX&mls=1. (The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rent).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 469 Windsor St have any available units?
469 Windsor St has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 469 Windsor St have?
Some of 469 Windsor St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 469 Windsor St currently offering any rent specials?
469 Windsor St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 469 Windsor St pet-friendly?
No, 469 Windsor St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 469 Windsor St offer parking?
No, 469 Windsor St does not offer parking.
Does 469 Windsor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 469 Windsor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 469 Windsor St have a pool?
No, 469 Windsor St does not have a pool.
Does 469 Windsor St have accessible units?
No, 469 Windsor St does not have accessible units.
Does 469 Windsor St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 469 Windsor St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 469 Windsor St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

