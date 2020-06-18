Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Brand new luxury 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom apartment in the heart of Harvard Square. Custom kitchens with designer cabinets, middle island, and quartz counter tops. Stainless steel kitchen appliances and washer dryers inside the apartments. Hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Full bathrooms for every bedroom. Beautiful views of Harvard square buildings. Excellent location, steps to shops, restaurants, the red line T, Harvard buildings, and the river walk. Features custom kitchen with designer cabinets, island and quartz counter tops. Stainless steel appliances and laundry is in the unit. Hardwood floors throughout. Full bathrooms for every bedroom. This is one of the best locations in Cambridge. (Reference #171610)