46 Bow St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 10:45 AM

46 Bow St

46 Bow Street · (617) 401-9292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

46 Bow Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Harvard Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Brand new luxury 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom apartment in the heart of Harvard Square. Custom kitchens with designer cabinets, middle island, and quartz counter tops. Stainless steel kitchen appliances and washer dryers inside the apartments. Hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Full bathrooms for every bedroom. Beautiful views of Harvard square buildings. Excellent location, steps to shops, restaurants, the red line T, Harvard buildings, and the river walk. Features custom kitchen with designer cabinets, island and quartz counter tops. Stainless steel appliances and laundry is in the unit. Hardwood floors throughout. Full bathrooms for every bedroom. This is one of the best locations in Cambridge. (Reference #171610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Bow St have any available units?
46 Bow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 Bow St have?
Some of 46 Bow St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Bow St currently offering any rent specials?
46 Bow St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Bow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 46 Bow St is pet friendly.
Does 46 Bow St offer parking?
No, 46 Bow St does not offer parking.
Does 46 Bow St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 Bow St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Bow St have a pool?
No, 46 Bow St does not have a pool.
Does 46 Bow St have accessible units?
No, 46 Bow St does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Bow St have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 Bow St does not have units with dishwashers.
