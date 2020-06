Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport elevator on-site laundry parking

This modern two bedroom condo enjoys a great location to Harvard University. The unit enjoys a modern kitchen and appliances. It has two equal size bedrooms, a very spacious dining and living area that has a wood stove. There is one parking space under the carport of the building. First month rent and security deposit. There is also a one month rental fee.



Terms: One year lease