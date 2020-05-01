All apartments in Cambridge
Location

4 Market Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Area IV

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit th · Avail. now

$7,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2193 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Market Street Apt #th, Cambridge, MA 02139 - 3 BR 3.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. Stunning 4 level townhouse with direct access garage parking. The home is comprised of 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The private master suite offers a walk in closet, en-suite bath with double vanity, glass enclosed shower, and a separate tub. Outside the bedroom offers the flexibility a large office or second family room. Features include Jenn Air kitchen appliances, abundant white cabinetry, induction cooking, quartz counters, marble baths, in-unit washer & dryer, oak wood floors, customized closets, NEST thermostats / video doorbell, high efficiency HVAC, and a private balcony. Two generous guest bedrooms. A truly innovative design & contemporary exterior. Steps from the award winning Kendall Square community of world-class offices, laboratories, restaurants, and retail shopping linked together by 2.5 acres of lush, landscaped open space. Minutes from the Red Line, Longfellow Bridge, & MGH. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3567027 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Market Street have any available units?
4 Market Street has a unit available for $7,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Market Street have?
Some of 4 Market Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
4 Market Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Market Street pet-friendly?
No, 4 Market Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 4 Market Street offer parking?
Yes, 4 Market Street does offer parking.
Does 4 Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Market Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Market Street have a pool?
No, 4 Market Street does not have a pool.
Does 4 Market Street have accessible units?
No, 4 Market Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Market Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Market Street does not have units with dishwashers.
