4 Market Street Apt #th, Cambridge, MA 02139 - 3 BR 3.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. Stunning 4 level townhouse with direct access garage parking. The home is comprised of 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The private master suite offers a walk in closet, en-suite bath with double vanity, glass enclosed shower, and a separate tub. Outside the bedroom offers the flexibility a large office or second family room. Features include Jenn Air kitchen appliances, abundant white cabinetry, induction cooking, quartz counters, marble baths, in-unit washer & dryer, oak wood floors, customized closets, NEST thermostats / video doorbell, high efficiency HVAC, and a private balcony. Two generous guest bedrooms. A truly innovative design & contemporary exterior. Steps from the award winning Kendall Square community of world-class offices, laboratories, restaurants, and retail shopping linked together by 2.5 acres of lush, landscaped open space. Minutes from the Red Line, Longfellow Bridge, & MGH. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3567027 ]