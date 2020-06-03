All apartments in Cambridge
39 Jay St.
39 Jay St.

39 Jay Street · (617) 544-7368
Location

39 Jay Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Riverside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

Located between Central Sq. Harvard University, and the Charles River sits this grand 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex apartment with over 2,300 square feet of living space. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! The location provides quick access to the Red Line public transportation, shopping, and restaurants. Modern open floor plan with a combination living-dining room, high ceilings and an abundance of windows. The three bedrooms are all BIG, one of which is a master suite, and all have ample closets. On the lower level there is a family room with a gas fireplace and a separate entrance. There is in-unit laundry, central A/C and off street parking

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Jay St. have any available units?
39 Jay St. has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 Jay St. have?
Some of 39 Jay St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Jay St. currently offering any rent specials?
39 Jay St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Jay St. pet-friendly?
No, 39 Jay St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 39 Jay St. offer parking?
Yes, 39 Jay St. does offer parking.
Does 39 Jay St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Jay St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Jay St. have a pool?
No, 39 Jay St. does not have a pool.
Does 39 Jay St. have accessible units?
No, 39 Jay St. does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Jay St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Jay St. has units with dishwashers.
