39 Jay St.

Amenities
Located between Central Sq. Harvard University, and the Charles River sits this grand 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex apartment with over 2,300 square feet of living space. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! The location provides quick access to the Red Line public transportation, shopping, and restaurants. Modern open floor plan with a combination living-dining room, high ceilings and an abundance of windows. The three bedrooms are all BIG, one of which is a master suite, and all have ample closets. On the lower level there is a family room with a gas fireplace and a separate entrance. There is in-unit laundry, central A/C and off street parking
Terms: One year lease