38 Linnaean St.
38 Linnaean St.

38 Linnaean Street · (617) 422-8989
Location

38 Linnaean Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Spacious, bright and beautifully renovated one bedroom just steps away from Harvard Square, available 2/1! This beautiful unit features a recently updated eat-in kitchen, modern bath, hardwood floors, high ceilings, lots of windows and laundry on the premises. Sort and longer term leases are both an option, a lease ending summer 2017 or Spring/Summer 2018 are both possibilities. This location is steps away from the Porter Square T and just a short walk to Harvard Square. For further information and showings call Heidi at Encore Realty 617-699-4568!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Linnaean St. have any available units?
38 Linnaean St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 38 Linnaean St. currently offering any rent specials?
38 Linnaean St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Linnaean St. pet-friendly?
No, 38 Linnaean St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 38 Linnaean St. offer parking?
No, 38 Linnaean St. does not offer parking.
Does 38 Linnaean St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Linnaean St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Linnaean St. have a pool?
No, 38 Linnaean St. does not have a pool.
Does 38 Linnaean St. have accessible units?
No, 38 Linnaean St. does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Linnaean St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Linnaean St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Linnaean St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Linnaean St. does not have units with air conditioning.
