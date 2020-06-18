38 Linnaean St.

Amenities

Spacious, bright and beautifully renovated one bedroom just steps away from Harvard Square, available 2/1! This beautiful unit features a recently updated eat-in kitchen, modern bath, hardwood floors, high ceilings, lots of windows and laundry on the premises. Sort and longer term leases are both an option, a lease ending summer 2017 or Spring/Summer 2018 are both possibilities. This location is steps away from the Porter Square T and just a short walk to Harvard Square. For further information and showings call Heidi at Encore Realty 617-699-4568!



Terms: One year lease