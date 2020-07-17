All apartments in Cambridge
37 Fairmont St.

37 Fairmont Street · (781) 799-3102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

37 Fairmont Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Great opportunity to live in a modern, three bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Cambridgeport/Riverside neighborhood. Comes furnished. Wonderful, inviting open kitchen/dining/living area with a fireplace. There are wood floors, high ceilings, and newer windows. This apartment features a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, central air conditioning, and a back porch with a BBQ grill! There is a dedicated laundry room in the basement as well as a good sized storage space. Located near a stop for the shuttle bus that goes to the Longwood Medical area. Also close to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, the Charles River and the bike bath, Central Square and the Red Line T.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Fairmont St. have any available units?
37 Fairmont St. has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 Fairmont St. have?
Some of 37 Fairmont St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Fairmont St. currently offering any rent specials?
37 Fairmont St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Fairmont St. pet-friendly?
No, 37 Fairmont St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 37 Fairmont St. offer parking?
No, 37 Fairmont St. does not offer parking.
Does 37 Fairmont St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Fairmont St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Fairmont St. have a pool?
No, 37 Fairmont St. does not have a pool.
Does 37 Fairmont St. have accessible units?
No, 37 Fairmont St. does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Fairmont St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 Fairmont St. has units with dishwashers.
