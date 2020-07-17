37 Fairmont St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Great opportunity to live in a modern, three bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Cambridgeport/Riverside neighborhood. Comes furnished. Wonderful, inviting open kitchen/dining/living area with a fireplace. There are wood floors, high ceilings, and newer windows. This apartment features a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, central air conditioning, and a back porch with a BBQ grill! There is a dedicated laundry room in the basement as well as a good sized storage space. Located near a stop for the shuttle bus that goes to the Longwood Medical area. Also close to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, the Charles River and the bike bath, Central Square and the Red Line T.



Terms: One year lease