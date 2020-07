Amenities

Well maintained 3 bedroom unit just a 5 minute walk to the Central Square MBTA Red Line stop. Just 5 minutes by foot will also get you to the technology of Kendall Square or the dining and entertainment of Inman Square. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom with large living room and huge eat-in kitchen. Plenty of storage in the updated eat in kitchen with pantry. High ceilings and original detail throughout the unit. Large side patio for summer grilling!