All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 342 Norfolk St 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
342 Norfolk St 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

342 Norfolk St 2

342 Norfolk Street · (207) 356-1327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

342 Norfolk Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Inman Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large 3 Bed in Cambridge/Inman - W/D, Parking Incl - Property Id: 274910

A RARE FIND for a 3 bed, 1.5 bed home in Cambridge / Inman Square. Washer and dryer free and available for this unit PLUS 2 permitted private parking spots included! Vacant and easy to show - in addition, this can come furnished or unfurnished. Large eat-in kitchen and 3 even sized and large bedrooms - available now, but will accept applications for all terms; landlord is flexible! Reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274910
Property Id 274910

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5763634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 Norfolk St 2 have any available units?
342 Norfolk St 2 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 342 Norfolk St 2 have?
Some of 342 Norfolk St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 Norfolk St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
342 Norfolk St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 Norfolk St 2 pet-friendly?
No, 342 Norfolk St 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 342 Norfolk St 2 offer parking?
Yes, 342 Norfolk St 2 does offer parking.
Does 342 Norfolk St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 342 Norfolk St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 Norfolk St 2 have a pool?
No, 342 Norfolk St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 342 Norfolk St 2 have accessible units?
No, 342 Norfolk St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 342 Norfolk St 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 342 Norfolk St 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 342 Norfolk St 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

John Harvard
1 Langdon Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
AVA North Point
2 Leighton St
Cambridge, MA 02141
334 Harvard Street Trust
334 Harvard St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Zinc
22 Water St
Cambridge, MA 02141
Chroma
240 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138
91 Sidney
91 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Wendell Terrace
19 Wendell Street
Cambridge, MA 02138

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity