Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated basketball court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry

Laundry in basement. No decks or porches; shared outdoor backyard area in rear of building with some chairs tables and planters - nice common space - with Charles River just 2 blocks away! Whole Foods is around the corner with basketball park nearby. Front and rear halls renovated with exposed brick. Thank you!