All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 291 Huron Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
291 Huron Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

291 Huron Avenue

291 Huron Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
West Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

291 Huron Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02138
West Cambridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful and sunlit five bedroom two bathroom apartment located in Huron Village! As you enter the first floor of the apartment there is a formal dining and living room, centered between both rooms is a large balcony overlooking lush trees & Huron avenue. A walk through butlers pantry from the dining room brings you to the large kitchen with granite countertops, gas range, and laundry room. One bedroom and an additional room that could be used as an office/study is located on the first level with a full bathroom, a perfect place for hosting guests. The second level offers three large bedrooms, one full bathroom and an open loft for storage or additional work-space. The rear entrance to the apartment leads you to the shared backyard. Enjoy easy access to Fresh Pond trails, shops, bus to Harvard Square, Mass Pike, Rte 2, Memorial Drive & Storrow Drive. This apartment is available with a lease start date of 7/01, or 8/01 call for more details! Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $4,750/month rent. $4,750 security deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 291 Huron Avenue have any available units?
291 Huron Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 291 Huron Avenue have?
Some of 291 Huron Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 291 Huron Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
291 Huron Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291 Huron Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 291 Huron Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 291 Huron Avenue offer parking?
No, 291 Huron Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 291 Huron Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 291 Huron Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 291 Huron Avenue have a pool?
No, 291 Huron Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 291 Huron Avenue have accessible units?
No, 291 Huron Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 291 Huron Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 291 Huron Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 87
87 New St
Cambridge, MA 02138
Charles Passage
110 Second Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
Watermark Kendall West
350 3rd St
Cambridge, MA 02142
The Lofts at Kendall Square
195 Binney St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Chroma
240 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138
Proto
88 Ames Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
KBL
129 Franklin St
Cambridge, MA 02139

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College