291 Huron Avenue

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful and sunlit five bedroom two bathroom apartment located in Huron Village! As you enter the first floor of the apartment there is a formal dining and living room, centered between both rooms is a large balcony overlooking lush trees & Huron avenue. A walk through butlers pantry from the dining room brings you to the large kitchen with granite countertops, gas range, and laundry room. One bedroom and an additional room that could be used as an office/study is located on the first level with a full bathroom, a perfect place for hosting guests. The second level offers three large bedrooms, one full bathroom and an open loft for storage or additional work-space. The rear entrance to the apartment leads you to the shared backyard. Enjoy easy access to Fresh Pond trails, shops, bus to Harvard Square, Mass Pike, Rte 2, Memorial Drive & Storrow Drive. This apartment is available with a lease start date of 7/01, or 8/01 call for more details! Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $4,750/month rent. $4,750 security deposit required.