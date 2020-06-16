All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:16 AM

289 Pearl St.

289 Pearl Street · (518) 423-0309
Location

289 Pearl Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Sun-filled parlor level condo for rent in highly desired Cambridgeport area! Gut-renovated in 2003, this two-bed, two-bath is in impeccable condition featuring hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, central air, in-unit laundry and direct access to the beautifully landscaped common garden/yard. A renovated bathroom offers an oversized shower and marble countertops and jacuzzi tub. All of this is just minutes from Central Sq., Harvard Sq., and Kendall Sq. or a short drive to Storrow Drive and the Mass Pike.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 289 Pearl St. have any available units?
289 Pearl St. has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 289 Pearl St. have?
Some of 289 Pearl St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 289 Pearl St. currently offering any rent specials?
289 Pearl St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 Pearl St. pet-friendly?
No, 289 Pearl St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 289 Pearl St. offer parking?
No, 289 Pearl St. does not offer parking.
Does 289 Pearl St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 289 Pearl St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 Pearl St. have a pool?
No, 289 Pearl St. does not have a pool.
Does 289 Pearl St. have accessible units?
No, 289 Pearl St. does not have accessible units.
Does 289 Pearl St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 289 Pearl St. does not have units with dishwashers.
