289 Pearl St.

Sun-filled parlor level condo for rent in highly desired Cambridgeport area! Gut-renovated in 2003, this two-bed, two-bath is in impeccable condition featuring hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, central air, in-unit laundry and direct access to the beautifully landscaped common garden/yard. A renovated bathroom offers an oversized shower and marble countertops and jacuzzi tub. All of this is just minutes from Central Sq., Harvard Sq., and Kendall Sq. or a short drive to Storrow Drive and the Mass Pike.



Terms: One year lease