287 Harvard Ave

5th floor Studio in desirable location! Nestled halfway between Harvard and Central Square this area has a walk score of 94!! ONE- OFF-ST COVERED PARKING SPACE INCLUDED! Deeded to the unit, covered parking spot! Close proximity to an array of restaurants, shops, and public transportation including the Central Square Red Line. numerous updates including refinished hardwood floors, newer appliances and kitchen countertop. Extra storage unit included, and a well maintained laundry facility in the basement. The building has an elevator. (((HEAT-HOT WATER- PARKING ALL INCLUDED IN THE RENT)))