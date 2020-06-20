All apartments in Cambridge
287 Harvard Ave
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

287 Harvard Ave

287 Harvard St · (617) 576-3800
Location

287 Harvard St, Cambridge, MA 02139
Mid-Cambridge

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 55 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 422 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
elevator
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
5th floor Studio in desirable location! Nestled halfway between Harvard and Central Square this area has a walk score of 94!! ONE- OFF-ST COVERED PARKING SPACE INCLUDED! Deeded to the unit, covered parking spot! Close proximity to an array of restaurants, shops, and public transportation including the Central Square Red Line. numerous updates including refinished hardwood floors, newer appliances and kitchen countertop. Extra storage unit included, and a well maintained laundry facility in the basement. The building has an elevator. (((HEAT-HOT WATER- PARKING ALL INCLUDED IN THE RENT)))

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 287 Harvard Ave have any available units?
287 Harvard Ave has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 287 Harvard Ave have?
Some of 287 Harvard Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 287 Harvard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
287 Harvard Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 287 Harvard Ave pet-friendly?
No, 287 Harvard Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 287 Harvard Ave offer parking?
Yes, 287 Harvard Ave does offer parking.
Does 287 Harvard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 287 Harvard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 287 Harvard Ave have a pool?
No, 287 Harvard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 287 Harvard Ave have accessible units?
No, 287 Harvard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 287 Harvard Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 287 Harvard Ave has units with dishwashers.
