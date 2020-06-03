All apartments in Cambridge
28 Foch

28 Foch Street · No Longer Available
Location

28 Foch Street, Cambridge, MA 02140
North Cambridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
RB88This three bedroom two bathroom duplex apartment features a living room dining room and kitchen with appliances. There is hardwood flooring throughout the majority of the space with tiling in the kitchen and bathroom. The unit has a ceiling lights ceiling fans ample closet space forced air heat shared yard and patio/balcony. Shared laundry facilities. Water and sewer included. Off-street parking. Cats welcome. This unit is a seven minute drive to the Davis Station stop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Foch have any available units?
28 Foch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Foch have?
Some of 28 Foch's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Foch currently offering any rent specials?
28 Foch isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Foch pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Foch is pet friendly.
Does 28 Foch offer parking?
Yes, 28 Foch does offer parking.
Does 28 Foch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Foch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Foch have a pool?
No, 28 Foch does not have a pool.
Does 28 Foch have accessible units?
No, 28 Foch does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Foch have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Foch does not have units with dishwashers.
