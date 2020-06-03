Amenities

RB88This three bedroom two bathroom duplex apartment features a living room dining room and kitchen with appliances. There is hardwood flooring throughout the majority of the space with tiling in the kitchen and bathroom. The unit has a ceiling lights ceiling fans ample closet space forced air heat shared yard and patio/balcony. Shared laundry facilities. Water and sewer included. Off-street parking. Cats welcome. This unit is a seven minute drive to the Davis Station stop.