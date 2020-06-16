26 Columbia St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities gym

Charming 6 room, 4 bed 1.5 bath apartment located in the heart of Central Square, Cambridge. The property is located just steps to the red line, public transp., major routes, gym, restaurants & more. Walk Score ranks the location 95 out of 100. The interior features an open flowing floor plan with plenty of sun light featuring a large living room and open kitchen, disposal and dishwasher. Additional features include hardwood floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in unit, gas heat, Central A/C and private secured storage in the basement. This is a must see. Property is available September 1. Call Peter Racheotes to schedule an appointment. Available September 1 Terms: 12 Months First & Security Fee: By tenant



Terms: One year lease