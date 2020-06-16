All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 26 Columbia St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
26 Columbia St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:35 PM

26 Columbia St.

26 Columbia Street · (617) 688-7850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Area IV
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

26 Columbia Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Area IV

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
Charming 6 room, 4 bed 1.5 bath apartment located in the heart of Central Square, Cambridge. The property is located just steps to the red line, public transp., major routes, gym, restaurants & more. Walk Score ranks the location 95 out of 100. The interior features an open flowing floor plan with plenty of sun light featuring a large living room and open kitchen, disposal and dishwasher. Additional features include hardwood floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in unit, gas heat, Central A/C and private secured storage in the basement. This is a must see. Property is available September 1. Call Peter Racheotes to schedule an appointment. Available September 1 Terms: 12 Months First & Security Fee: By tenant

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Columbia St. have any available units?
26 Columbia St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 Columbia St. have?
Some of 26 Columbia St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Columbia St. currently offering any rent specials?
26 Columbia St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Columbia St. pet-friendly?
No, 26 Columbia St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 26 Columbia St. offer parking?
No, 26 Columbia St. does not offer parking.
Does 26 Columbia St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Columbia St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Columbia St. have a pool?
No, 26 Columbia St. does not have a pool.
Does 26 Columbia St. have accessible units?
No, 26 Columbia St. does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Columbia St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Columbia St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 26 Columbia St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Church Corner
10 Magazine St
Cambridge, MA 02139
AVA North Point
2 Leighton St
Cambridge, MA 02141
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
Twenty 20
20 Child St
Cambridge, MA 02141
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike
Cambridge, MA 02140
KBL
129 Franklin St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Longfellow Apartments
1200 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity