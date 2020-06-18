All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 25 Hudson St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
25 Hudson St.
Last updated May 31 2020 at 2:37 PM

25 Hudson St.

25 Hudson Street · (401) 595-4989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Neighborhood Nine
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

25 Hudson Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
DELEADED 4 Bed 2 bath Apartment is shared with working professionals and rent is split fairly according to room size. Utilities are shared equally 4 ways among all tenants. Parking is available for rent, $75/car. Description: 2nd floor of split level house on quite tree lined one-way street just off Mass Ave, HARVARD Square, in the Agassiz neighborhood!! Very close to Harvard Law and short distance to Porter. Newly Reno'ed- Granite kitchen with dish/disposal, All new SS appliances, new windows, and newly tiled baths. LARGE open living room with huge windows and great light. 4 good size bedrooms, double closets, hardwood floors throughout, large master with on-suite.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Hudson St. have any available units?
25 Hudson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Hudson St. have?
Some of 25 Hudson St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Hudson St. currently offering any rent specials?
25 Hudson St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Hudson St. pet-friendly?
No, 25 Hudson St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 25 Hudson St. offer parking?
Yes, 25 Hudson St. does offer parking.
Does 25 Hudson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Hudson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Hudson St. have a pool?
No, 25 Hudson St. does not have a pool.
Does 25 Hudson St. have accessible units?
No, 25 Hudson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Hudson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Hudson St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 25 Hudson St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Third Square
285 3rd St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Walden Park
205 Walden St
Cambridge, MA 02140
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
Twenty 20
20 Child St
Cambridge, MA 02141
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike
Cambridge, MA 02140

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity