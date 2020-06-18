25 Hudson St.

Amenities

DELEADED 4 Bed 2 bath Apartment is shared with working professionals and rent is split fairly according to room size. Utilities are shared equally 4 ways among all tenants. Parking is available for rent, $75/car. Description: 2nd floor of split level house on quite tree lined one-way street just off Mass Ave, HARVARD Square, in the Agassiz neighborhood!! Very close to Harvard Law and short distance to Porter. Newly Reno'ed- Granite kitchen with dish/disposal, All new SS appliances, new windows, and newly tiled baths. LARGE open living room with huge windows and great light. 4 good size bedrooms, double closets, hardwood floors throughout, large master with on-suite.



Terms: One year lease