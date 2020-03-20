All apartments in Cambridge
225 upland Rd.
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:16 PM

225 upland Rd.

225 Upland Road · (617) 803-9582
Location

225 Upland Road, Cambridge, MA 02140
Neighborhood Nine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 965 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
This SUNNY and BIG (over 960 sq ft) Apartment in Modern Deleaded Building located approximately 10-12 minute walk to Porter Square Subway and Commuter Rail. One of the best neighborhoods in all of Cambridge for Great Restaurants, unique Shops, Supermarket. Plus: - HEAT/HOT WATER and COOKING GAS Included FREE in rent - PARKING Available in Lot ($85/Month) - Remodeled Kitchen has Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, and Gas Stove - Lots of Closet Space plus Storage - Laundry Room - Hardwood Floors throughout - New Fitness Center * New Community Room * Swimming Pool - And Your Cat is Welcome! Located in a great Cambridge neighborhood, near Huge Park, Playground, Bike Trail, Radcliffe College. Porter Square is about a 10 minute walk away. Red Line Subway (one stop to Harvard Square or Davis Square), Commuter Rail, Supermarket. Call with your move in date and we will work with you! avail May 1 call Bill 617-803-9582 https://www.cambridgeaptsonline.com Call an experienced broker with over 15 years in the business

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 upland Rd. have any available units?
225 upland Rd. has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 upland Rd. have?
Some of 225 upland Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 upland Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
225 upland Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 upland Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 upland Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 225 upland Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 225 upland Rd. does offer parking.
Does 225 upland Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 upland Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 upland Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 225 upland Rd. has a pool.
Does 225 upland Rd. have accessible units?
No, 225 upland Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 225 upland Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 upland Rd. has units with dishwashers.
