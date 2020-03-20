225 upland Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool

This SUNNY and BIG (over 960 sq ft) Apartment in Modern Deleaded Building located approximately 10-12 minute walk to Porter Square Subway and Commuter Rail. One of the best neighborhoods in all of Cambridge for Great Restaurants, unique Shops, Supermarket. Plus: - HEAT/HOT WATER and COOKING GAS Included FREE in rent - PARKING Available in Lot ($85/Month) - Remodeled Kitchen has Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, and Gas Stove - Lots of Closet Space plus Storage - Laundry Room - Hardwood Floors throughout - New Fitness Center * New Community Room * Swimming Pool - And Your Cat is Welcome! Located in a great Cambridge neighborhood, near Huge Park, Playground, Bike Trail, Radcliffe College. Porter Square is about a 10 minute walk away. Red Line Subway (one stop to Harvard Square or Davis Square), Commuter Rail, Supermarket. Call with your move in date and we will work with you! avail May 1 call Bill 617-803-9582 https://www.cambridgeaptsonline.com Call an experienced broker with over 15 years in the business



Terms: One year lease