Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

222 Prospect St 3vcc

222 Prospect Street · (857) 498-7079
Location

222 Prospect Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Inman Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3vcc · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Central Sq, Inman Sq, MIT, Harvard, Porch - Property Id: 297540

- Available 9/1
** 3D Virtual video tour available!! **
- Porch
- Top Floor of a multi family located between Inman and Central Sq. Newly remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances including DW, disposal and range hood, granite countertops. Good size bedrooms with lots of natural light. Walking distance to Inman, Harvard and Central square. Coin op Laundry in basement. Bus stop in front of building.
- Hardwood Floors|Dishwasher|Disposal|Granite Countertops|New/Renovated Kitchen|Stainless Steel Appliances|Laundry in Building
- Call/text or email if you have any questions
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297540
Property Id 297540

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5845068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Prospect St 3vcc have any available units?
222 Prospect St 3vcc has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Prospect St 3vcc have?
Some of 222 Prospect St 3vcc's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Prospect St 3vcc currently offering any rent specials?
222 Prospect St 3vcc isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Prospect St 3vcc pet-friendly?
No, 222 Prospect St 3vcc is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 222 Prospect St 3vcc offer parking?
No, 222 Prospect St 3vcc does not offer parking.
Does 222 Prospect St 3vcc have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Prospect St 3vcc does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Prospect St 3vcc have a pool?
No, 222 Prospect St 3vcc does not have a pool.
Does 222 Prospect St 3vcc have accessible units?
No, 222 Prospect St 3vcc does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Prospect St 3vcc have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Prospect St 3vcc has units with dishwashers.
