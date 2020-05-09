216 Norfolk St.

Amenities

BRAND NEW EVERYTHING BATHROOM just installed! The house was recently painted. The hardwood floors were refinished. 7 good-sized bedrooms Spacious layout with 11 rooms (including 7 bedrooms, dining room, family room, living room, and eat-in-kitchen) Within walking distance of MIT, Central Square, Kendall, Harvard, Inman Square, Technology Square, Lechmere, buses, restaurants, Whole Foods, parks, etc. House is furnished and nicely decorated with beds, desks, dressers, shelves, chairs, mirrors, carpets, couches, coffee tables, lamps, TV, plates, cups, cooking utensils, silverware, coffee maker, juicer, mats, pictures, etc. (Note, a couple bedrooms are not furnished. There is also storage in the basement for extra furniture). Hardwood floors throughout the house brand new stainless steel range, refrigerator and dishwasher installed Located on quiet, one-way, tree-lined street Free laundry Gas heat Back porch perfect for storage of bikes Full basement available for additional storage Sunny with great outdoor space including a deck and a grassy backyard to enjoy and use for gardening. Available September 1



Terms: One year lease