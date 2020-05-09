All apartments in Cambridge
216 Norfolk St.

216 Norfolk Street · (617) 714-4433
Location

216 Norfolk Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Inman Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$8,400

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
BRAND NEW EVERYTHING BATHROOM just installed! The house was recently painted. The hardwood floors were refinished. 7 good-sized bedrooms Spacious layout with 11 rooms (including 7 bedrooms, dining room, family room, living room, and eat-in-kitchen) Within walking distance of MIT, Central Square, Kendall, Harvard, Inman Square, Technology Square, Lechmere, buses, restaurants, Whole Foods, parks, etc. House is furnished and nicely decorated with beds, desks, dressers, shelves, chairs, mirrors, carpets, couches, coffee tables, lamps, TV, plates, cups, cooking utensils, silverware, coffee maker, juicer, mats, pictures, etc. (Note, a couple bedrooms are not furnished. There is also storage in the basement for extra furniture). Hardwood floors throughout the house brand new stainless steel range, refrigerator and dishwasher installed Located on quiet, one-way, tree-lined street Free laundry Gas heat Back porch perfect for storage of bikes Full basement available for additional storage Sunny with great outdoor space including a deck and a grassy backyard to enjoy and use for gardening. Available September 1

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Norfolk St. have any available units?
216 Norfolk St. has a unit available for $8,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 Norfolk St. have?
Some of 216 Norfolk St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Norfolk St. currently offering any rent specials?
216 Norfolk St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Norfolk St. pet-friendly?
No, 216 Norfolk St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 216 Norfolk St. offer parking?
Yes, 216 Norfolk St. does offer parking.
Does 216 Norfolk St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Norfolk St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Norfolk St. have a pool?
No, 216 Norfolk St. does not have a pool.
Does 216 Norfolk St. have accessible units?
No, 216 Norfolk St. does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Norfolk St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Norfolk St. has units with dishwashers.
