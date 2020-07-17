202 Elm st

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

*This listing is brought to you by Jacques Realty Group. JRG does not guarantee the accuracy of this listing. Please call/email to confirm this listing



Terms: One Year Lease, Last Month, Fee Payor: Tenant,