Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:10 PM

202 Elm st

202 Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

202 Elm Street, Cambridge, MA 02140
Porter Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
*This listing is brought to you by Jacques Realty Group. JRG does not guarantee the accuracy of this listing. Please call/email to confirm this listing

Terms: One Year Lease, Last Month, Fee Payor: Tenant,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Elm st have any available units?
202 Elm st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Elm st have?
Some of 202 Elm st's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Elm st currently offering any rent specials?
202 Elm st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Elm st pet-friendly?
No, 202 Elm st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 202 Elm st offer parking?
No, 202 Elm st does not offer parking.
Does 202 Elm st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Elm st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Elm st have a pool?
No, 202 Elm st does not have a pool.
Does 202 Elm st have accessible units?
No, 202 Elm st does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Elm st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Elm st has units with dishwashers.
