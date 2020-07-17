Rent Calculator
Cambridge, MA
202 Elm st
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:10 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
202 Elm st
202 Elm Street
·
Location
202 Elm Street, Cambridge, MA 02140
Porter Square
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
*This listing is brought to you by Jacques Realty Group. JRG does not guarantee the accuracy of this listing. Please call/email to confirm this listing
Terms: One Year Lease, Last Month, Fee Payor: Tenant,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 202 Elm st have any available units?
Cambridge, MA
Cambridge, MA
.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cambridge Rent Report
.
What amenities does 202 Elm st have?
Some of 202 Elm st's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 202 Elm st currently offering any rent specials?
202 Elm st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Elm st pet-friendly?
No, 202 Elm st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cambridge
.
Does 202 Elm st offer parking?
No, 202 Elm st does not offer parking.
Does 202 Elm st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Elm st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Elm st have a pool?
No, 202 Elm st does not have a pool.
Does 202 Elm st have accessible units?
No, 202 Elm st does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Elm st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Elm st has units with dishwashers.
