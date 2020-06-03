All apartments in Cambridge
1800 Massachusetts Ave.

1800 Massachusetts Avenue · (617) 947-0058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1800 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02140
Neighborhood Nine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 427 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming one-bedroom one-bathroom Porter Square condominium. This unit features hardwood floors throughout. The galley style kitchen offers an oven, microwave, and refrigerator/freezer. The living area has multiple windows providing excellent natural light. The bedroom also features three additional windows. Rent price includes heat, hot water, and one assigned off street parking spot. Common laundry is card operated and located in the basement. Very convenient to Porter Square and all the quaint shops and eateries in the area. Porter square is home to Star Market, Anna s Taqueria, and the Red Line MBTA. This unit is available for a 7/1/2020 move in date. Video tour available on request.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Massachusetts Ave. have any available units?
1800 Massachusetts Ave. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 Massachusetts Ave. have?
Some of 1800 Massachusetts Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Massachusetts Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Massachusetts Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Massachusetts Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1800 Massachusetts Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 1800 Massachusetts Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Massachusetts Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1800 Massachusetts Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Massachusetts Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Massachusetts Ave. have a pool?
No, 1800 Massachusetts Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Massachusetts Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1800 Massachusetts Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Massachusetts Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 Massachusetts Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
