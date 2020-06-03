1800 Massachusetts Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors parking some paid utils microwave oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming one-bedroom one-bathroom Porter Square condominium. This unit features hardwood floors throughout. The galley style kitchen offers an oven, microwave, and refrigerator/freezer. The living area has multiple windows providing excellent natural light. The bedroom also features three additional windows. Rent price includes heat, hot water, and one assigned off street parking spot. Common laundry is card operated and located in the basement. Very convenient to Porter Square and all the quaint shops and eateries in the area. Porter square is home to Star Market, Anna s Taqueria, and the Red Line MBTA. This unit is available for a 7/1/2020 move in date. Video tour available on request.



Terms: One year lease