Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Walk Score! Duplex-style three bedroom with two full bathrooms! Features include hardwood floors throughout updated lower level laundry in building high ceilings storage and plenty of natural sunlight. Onsite storage available at a discounted price. Off-street parking may be available. Close to the Red Line Harvard MIT the Charles River and much more. Includes primary heat and hot water. Starry Internet Service available in the building. No Dogs. Landlord will refinish hardwood floors and perform other repairs if tenants can postpone move-in to accommodate. Landlord will periodically inspect common element accessed through unit with advance notice