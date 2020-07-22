165 Putnam Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Harvard vicinity / Riverside - Classic 1st floor renovated 2 bedroom flat with plenty of charm and character, private entrance, one parking space at your door step and a 3,000 sf lush and landscaped park for all year enjoyment. Enter from the back to a sunny bistro-like kitchen with stainless steel appliances and black painted & glass front cabinets. A classic gallery hallway takes you to the front bay windowed living room which receives fabulous morning light. High ceilings throughout. Two good size bedrooms. In unit W/D. Basement storage. Short walk to the Charles River (one block), to W.F on River Street, Harvard square and T stations.