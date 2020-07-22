All apartments in Cambridge
165 Putnam Avenue

165 Putnam Avenue · (617) 576-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

165 Putnam Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02138
Riverside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Harvard vicinity / Riverside - Classic 1st floor renovated 2 bedroom flat with plenty of charm and character, private entrance, one parking space at your door step and a 3,000 sf lush and landscaped park for all year enjoyment. Enter from the back to a sunny bistro-like kitchen with stainless steel appliances and black painted & glass front cabinets. A classic gallery hallway takes you to the front bay windowed living room which receives fabulous morning light. High ceilings throughout. Two good size bedrooms. In unit W/D. Basement storage. Short walk to the Charles River (one block), to W.F on River Street, Harvard square and T stations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Putnam Avenue have any available units?
165 Putnam Avenue has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 Putnam Avenue have?
Some of 165 Putnam Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Putnam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
165 Putnam Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Putnam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 165 Putnam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 165 Putnam Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 165 Putnam Avenue offers parking.
Does 165 Putnam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 Putnam Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Putnam Avenue have a pool?
No, 165 Putnam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 165 Putnam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 165 Putnam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Putnam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 Putnam Avenue has units with dishwashers.
