16 Chauncy

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated elevator fireplace courtyard

This second floor condo in in an elevator building that is a few blocks to Harvard Yard and Harvard Square. It enjoys hardwood floors throughout and high ceilings. The unit experienced a major renovation that included an electrical upgrade, a renovated bathroom (shower controls and wall tile), and a renovated kitchen, (new tile floor, new cabinets, new appliances) The original wall hung sink has been retained from the original 1930's kitchen. The enjoys an entry hall, a large living room, bedroom and full bathroom. There is coin-op laundry in the basement and there is also a private shared courtyard. First month and security deposit. There is also a one month rental fee. Please call 617-354-3535 to view this unit.



Terms: One year lease