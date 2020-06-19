All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated June 27 2020 at 8:45 AM

16 Chauncy

16 Chauncy Street · (617) 354-3535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
This second floor condo in in an elevator building that is a few blocks to Harvard Yard and Harvard Square. It enjoys hardwood floors throughout and high ceilings. The unit experienced a major renovation that included an electrical upgrade, a renovated bathroom (shower controls and wall tile), and a renovated kitchen, (new tile floor, new cabinets, new appliances) The original wall hung sink has been retained from the original 1930's kitchen. The enjoys an entry hall, a large living room, bedroom and full bathroom. There is coin-op laundry in the basement and there is also a private shared courtyard. First month and security deposit. There is also a one month rental fee. Please call 617-354-3535 to view this unit.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Chauncy have any available units?
16 Chauncy has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Chauncy have?
Some of 16 Chauncy's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Chauncy currently offering any rent specials?
16 Chauncy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Chauncy pet-friendly?
No, 16 Chauncy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 16 Chauncy offer parking?
No, 16 Chauncy does not offer parking.
Does 16 Chauncy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Chauncy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Chauncy have a pool?
No, 16 Chauncy does not have a pool.
Does 16 Chauncy have accessible units?
No, 16 Chauncy does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Chauncy have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Chauncy does not have units with dishwashers.
