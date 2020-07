Amenities

on-site laundry parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

3rd floor of a 3 - family Building wonderful Cambridgeport side street conveniently close to Harvard, MIT, BU, Central Sq T, restaurants, shopping, highway access, river and bike trail and so much more! ONLY 1 and a half block from MIT Housing! -Only .4 Mile to Central Sq. T Stop & Short walk to MIT -Free Laundry in Basement -Parking available for a fee -Very Nice Back yard -NO Pets Will have new tub



Terms: One year lease