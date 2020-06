Amenities

HIGHLY DESIRABLE AREA BETWEEN INMAN AND HARVARD SQUARE! Unit boast three spacious bedrooms, one bath and large living room. Professionally managed building featuring common laundry in basement and bike racks on common patio. Parking available for rent. Indoor bike storage. Unit is less than one mile from Harvard Square! Easy access to shops, restaurants, and Whole Foods. Across from Cambridge Health Alliance. Easy Commute to MIT / Kendall Square and downtown Boston.