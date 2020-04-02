All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 151 Tremont St 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
151 Tremont St 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

151 Tremont St 1

151 Tremont St · (207) 356-1327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

151 Tremont St, Cambridge, MA 02139
Inman Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Inman Square 2 Bedroom w Sunroom + Yard! 9/1 - Property Id: 288233

Incredible opportunity for a quiet 2 / 3 bed in Inman Square - shared fenced backyard, eat-in kitchen, pantry, sunroom and W/D in unit! This home has easy access to Harvard Square, Central, Sullivan Square, and more in the very heart of Cambridge. Available 9/1 - enjoy space in Cambridge at an affordable rate; reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today! Virtual tour available upon request.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288233
Property Id 288233

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5810889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Tremont St 1 have any available units?
151 Tremont St 1 has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 Tremont St 1 have?
Some of 151 Tremont St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Tremont St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
151 Tremont St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Tremont St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 151 Tremont St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 151 Tremont St 1 offer parking?
No, 151 Tremont St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 151 Tremont St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 Tremont St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Tremont St 1 have a pool?
No, 151 Tremont St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 151 Tremont St 1 have accessible units?
No, 151 Tremont St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Tremont St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 Tremont St 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 151 Tremont St 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Forest Court
16 Forest St
Cambridge, MA 02140
Charles Chauncy
1 Chauncy Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Watermark Kendall West
350 3rd St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Twenty 20
20 Child St
Cambridge, MA 02141
Avalon North Point
100 Cambridgeside Pl
Cambridge, MA 02142
Market Central
425 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike
Cambridge, MA 02140
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity