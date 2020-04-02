151 Tremont St 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Inman Square 2 Bedroom w Sunroom + Yard! 9/1



Incredible opportunity for a quiet 2 / 3 bed in Inman Square - shared fenced backyard, eat-in kitchen, pantry, sunroom and W/D in unit! This home has easy access to Harvard Square, Central, Sullivan Square, and more in the very heart of Cambridge. Available 9/1 - enjoy space in Cambridge at an affordable rate; reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today! Virtual tour available upon request.

