Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors cats allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Spectacular top floor condo literally steps to the T in Porter Sq. About 950 sq feet, gut renovated with fully applianced kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. 2nd bedroom not huge, but has an AMAZING back porch. Really sweet unit -- rare to see something this special on the rental market. (Reference #124110)