All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 15 Marney St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
15 Marney St.
Last updated June 22 2020 at 9:14 PM

15 Marney St.

15 Marney Street · (860) 424-2782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

15 Marney Street, Cambridge, MA 02141
Wellington - Harrington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently renovated three-bedroom, two bathroom apartment features stainless steel kitchen appliances (microwave, gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher). Other features include hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer in unit, central ac and similarly sized bedrooms. Available 9/1 Located a short walk from MIT, Kendall Square and Lechmere. Star Market and Whole foods are close by as well as some great restaurants and eateries such as Lone Star Taco Bar, Petsi's pies, the Smoke Shop and Friendly Toast. This apartment is also pet friendly. Pet Friendly.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Marney St. have any available units?
15 Marney St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Marney St. have?
Some of 15 Marney St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Marney St. currently offering any rent specials?
15 Marney St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Marney St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Marney St. is pet friendly.
Does 15 Marney St. offer parking?
No, 15 Marney St. does not offer parking.
Does 15 Marney St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Marney St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Marney St. have a pool?
No, 15 Marney St. does not have a pool.
Does 15 Marney St. have accessible units?
No, 15 Marney St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Marney St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Marney St. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 15 Marney St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Forest Court
16 Forest St
Cambridge, MA 02140
Third Square
285 3rd St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Park 87
87 New St
Cambridge, MA 02138
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
AVA North Point
2 Leighton St
Cambridge, MA 02141
Watermark Kendall West
350 3rd St
Cambridge, MA 02142
The Davenport
345 Franklin Street
Cambridge, MA 02139
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St
Cambridge, MA 02142

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity