Three bedroom apartment located on the first floor of a multi-family building with easy access to public transportation, shops and restaurants. The unit features a ceramic tiled eat-in-kitchen, appliances include a gas stove and refrigerator, spacious living room and dining room, gleaming hardwood floors, and ceramic tile full bathroom. All three bedrooms are good size but one is not private. Street parking only. Parking space is available for rent at church facility. No pets please.