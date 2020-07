Amenities

Available 9/1! Updated 4 bed, 1 bath apartment in super-hot Kendal Square area near MIT, Draper Lab, Broad, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and CIC. Renovated stainless steel kitchen with granite countertops. The entire unit has been freshly repainted. Excellent natural sunlight flows into the second-floor bedrooms. The apartment is covered with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Laundry in-building. Outdoor space for summer grilling. Driveway tandem parking available FOR RENT.