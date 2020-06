Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Sunny corner unit 2 bed in lovely Cambridgeport. Not too Far from Central Square. Heat and hot water included. Coin-op laundry in basement. Building is conveniently located at the corner of Putnam Ave. and Magazine Street in Cambridgeport one block from Whole Foods and 10 minutes to Central Square T stop and a couple of blocks to the Charles River and BU Bridge.



Terms: One year lease