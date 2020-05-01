122 Trowbridge St

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautifully renovated, fully furnished garden level apartment with its own private entrance, garden and patio. This spacious home boasts an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with high-end stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, and modern white cabinets with a built in 26 bottle wine storage cabinet. Also features two good sized bedrooms with built in closet organizer and black out blinds, completely updated bathroom, shared laundry, and central a/c with Nest thermostat. The whole apartment has modern furnishings from CB2 and Macy’s. Great location near the corner of Trowbridge and Kirkland and just ½ mile to Harvard Square.