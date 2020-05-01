All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 122 Trowbridge St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
122 Trowbridge St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:58 PM

122 Trowbridge St

122 Trowbridge Street · (508) 577-5616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Mid-Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

122 Trowbridge Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Mid-Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 948 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this beautifully renovated, fully furnished garden level apartment with its own private entrance, garden and patio. This spacious home boasts an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with high-end stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, and modern white cabinets with a built in 26 bottle wine storage cabinet. Also features two good sized bedrooms with built in closet organizer and black out blinds, completely updated bathroom, shared laundry, and central a/c with Nest thermostat. The whole apartment has modern furnishings from CB2 and Macy’s. Great location near the corner of Trowbridge and Kirkland and just ½ mile to Harvard Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Trowbridge St have any available units?
122 Trowbridge St has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 Trowbridge St have?
Some of 122 Trowbridge St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Trowbridge St currently offering any rent specials?
122 Trowbridge St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Trowbridge St pet-friendly?
No, 122 Trowbridge St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 122 Trowbridge St offer parking?
No, 122 Trowbridge St does not offer parking.
Does 122 Trowbridge St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Trowbridge St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Trowbridge St have a pool?
No, 122 Trowbridge St does not have a pool.
Does 122 Trowbridge St have accessible units?
No, 122 Trowbridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Trowbridge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Trowbridge St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 122 Trowbridge St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Forest Court
16 Forest St
Cambridge, MA 02140
Charles Chauncy
1 Chauncy Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
Chroma
240 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
Market Central
425 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St
Cambridge, MA 02142
91 Sidney
91 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity