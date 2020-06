Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal recently renovated stainless steel elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

HARVARD/CENTRAL SQUARE! NEW RENO! Very large 1-bed in classic elevator building right near Harvard Square. Apartment has high ceilings, with built-in shelving and decorative fireplace. Hardwood throughout unit, brand-new renovated kitchen with stainless appliances, Quarz countertop, and disposal. New in-unit Bosch washer/dryer. Great location super-convenient to Harvard Square Red Line T station. Heat and hot water is included.



Terms: One year lease