1 Dana St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage

Spacious 2 bed 1 bath apartment in classic Cambridge building located between Central and Harvard Square. Hardwood floors throughout, sunny living room with separate dining room great for entertaining. Eat in kitchen with dishwasher. Plenty of closet and storage space, In-unit washer and dryer, private deck and a large common backyard and patio. On-site Bike Storage and Heat & Hot Water are included. This apartment comes tastefully furnished and unfurnished negotiable. Small dog negotiable, sorry no cats. Available for September lease start. Video tours only.



Terms: One year lease