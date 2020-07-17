All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 PM

1 Dana St.

1 Dana Street · (617) 259-6651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Dana Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Mid-Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath apartment in classic Cambridge building located between Central and Harvard Square. Hardwood floors throughout, sunny living room with separate dining room great for entertaining. Eat in kitchen with dishwasher. Plenty of closet and storage space, In-unit washer and dryer, private deck and a large common backyard and patio. On-site Bike Storage and Heat & Hot Water are included. This apartment comes tastefully furnished and unfurnished negotiable. Small dog negotiable, sorry no cats. Available for September lease start. Video tours only.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Dana St. have any available units?
1 Dana St. has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Dana St. have?
Some of 1 Dana St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Dana St. currently offering any rent specials?
1 Dana St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Dana St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Dana St. is pet friendly.
Does 1 Dana St. offer parking?
No, 1 Dana St. does not offer parking.
Does 1 Dana St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Dana St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Dana St. have a pool?
No, 1 Dana St. does not have a pool.
Does 1 Dana St. have accessible units?
No, 1 Dana St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Dana St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Dana St. has units with dishwashers.
