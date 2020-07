Amenities

Totally renovated 2 bedroom apartment, new kitchen new bathroom all super spacious. This space is furnished and was previously used as an Airbnb. Now we prefer to have long term tenants. The space comes at $3500 and includes all utilities top to bottom including WIFI. On the top of Corey Hill 1 block away are beautiful views. Extra storage available. Parking available for rent. Call Nick at 617-801-9532



Terms: One year lease