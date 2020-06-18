All apartments in Brookline
794 Boylston St.

794 Boylston Street · No Longer Available
Location

794 Boylston Street, Brookline, MA 02467
Chestnut Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
3 bedroom, 1 bath, washer/dryer in unit, private deck, LR, DR, eat-in-kitchen, includes one parking space (more available if needed), for rent. Pets are negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 794 Boylston St. have any available units?
794 Boylston St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 794 Boylston St. have?
Some of 794 Boylston St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 794 Boylston St. currently offering any rent specials?
794 Boylston St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 794 Boylston St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 794 Boylston St. is pet friendly.
Does 794 Boylston St. offer parking?
Yes, 794 Boylston St. does offer parking.
Does 794 Boylston St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 794 Boylston St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 794 Boylston St. have a pool?
No, 794 Boylston St. does not have a pool.
Does 794 Boylston St. have accessible units?
No, 794 Boylston St. does not have accessible units.
Does 794 Boylston St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 794 Boylston St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 794 Boylston St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 794 Boylston St. does not have units with air conditioning.
