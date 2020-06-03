75 Somerset Rd.

Amenities

Located on Aspinwall Hill, this handsome four-bedroom two & a half bathroom brick residence, with classic Revival-style characteristics, has over 2,575 square feet of living space. As you enter, the foyer with its lovely archways and winding staircase leads to well-proportioned public rooms, creating a wonderful flow for entertaining. Natural woodwork, hardwood floors, and built-ins grace the interior while well-landscaped grounds with flowering trees, two-tiered backyard, and patio highlight the exterior. Large finished basement with additional living area, laundry, and storage. This ideal Washington Square neighborhood is near the MBTA, Schick Park, and Brookline Village. Property is furnished and available on a short term basis only. Available February 1st till end of July. Furniture not pictured. Parking in the driveway included. Cleaning services included.