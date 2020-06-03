All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 75 Somerset Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
75 Somerset Rd.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:16 AM

75 Somerset Rd.

75 Somerset Road · (617) 744-4733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

75 Somerset Road, Brookline, MA 02445
Washington Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
Located on Aspinwall Hill, this handsome four-bedroom two &amp; a half bathroom brick residence, with classic Revival-style characteristics, has over 2,575 square feet of living space. As you enter, the foyer with its lovely archways and winding staircase leads to well-proportioned public rooms, creating a wonderful flow for entertaining. Natural woodwork, hardwood floors, and built-ins grace the interior while well-landscaped grounds with flowering trees, two-tiered backyard, and patio highlight the exterior. Large finished basement with additional living area, laundry, and storage. This ideal Washington Square neighborhood is near the MBTA, Schick Park, and Brookline Village. Property is furnished and available on a short term basis only. Available February 1st till end of July. Furniture not pictured. Parking in the driveway included. Cleaning services included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Somerset Rd. have any available units?
75 Somerset Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 75 Somerset Rd. have?
Some of 75 Somerset Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Somerset Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
75 Somerset Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Somerset Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 75 Somerset Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 75 Somerset Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 75 Somerset Rd. does offer parking.
Does 75 Somerset Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Somerset Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Somerset Rd. have a pool?
No, 75 Somerset Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 75 Somerset Rd. have accessible units?
No, 75 Somerset Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Somerset Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Somerset Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Somerset Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Somerset Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 75 Somerset Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road
Brookline, MA 02446
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St
Brookline, MA 02445
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street
Brookline, MA 02446
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Green Street
15 Green Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity