All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 72 Saint Paul St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
72 Saint Paul St.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 AM

72 Saint Paul St.

72 Saint Paul Street · (860) 424-2782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

72 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Fantastic newly renovated NO BROKER FEE Coolidge Corner one bedroom available NOW (flexible)! Landlord pays the broker fee on a year lease, and for heat/hot water. Luxury finishes, from recessed lighting, to brand new hardwood flooring, walls, and electrical/fixtures. New built-ins in the closets, which are ample in both size and number. Kitchen has new black granite counters, cabinets, and stainless steel appliances including gorgeous gas range, dishwasher, fridge, microwave, and disposal. Eat-in...room for a table! New bathroom with granite counter, new vanity/shower/mirror etc! Contact Dan for a showing: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty.com. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT = ONLY TWO TOTAL MONTHS DOWN TO MOVE IN. Located just four miles west of Downtown Boston, Coolidge Corner is a vibrant commercial hub brimming with activity and gorgeous historical buildings. Residents enjoy a large selection of shops, bookstores, restaurants, and coffee houses in Coolidge Corner as well as access to the landmark Coolidge Theatre, an Art Deco-inspired venue showcasing the best of contemporary art house and independent film. Coolidge Corner exudes a nostalgic charm, and has attracted shoppers for more than 150 years. There s a healthy mix of local businesses and familiar chains in Coolidge Corner, offering residents the best of both worlds. Home to its own T stop, Coolidge Corner is an ideal spot for commuters and college students alike.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Saint Paul St. have any available units?
72 Saint Paul St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 72 Saint Paul St. have?
Some of 72 Saint Paul St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Saint Paul St. currently offering any rent specials?
72 Saint Paul St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Saint Paul St. pet-friendly?
No, 72 Saint Paul St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 72 Saint Paul St. offer parking?
No, 72 Saint Paul St. does not offer parking.
Does 72 Saint Paul St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Saint Paul St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Saint Paul St. have a pool?
No, 72 Saint Paul St. does not have a pool.
Does 72 Saint Paul St. have accessible units?
No, 72 Saint Paul St. does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Saint Paul St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 Saint Paul St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Saint Paul St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Saint Paul St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 72 Saint Paul St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road
Brookline, MA 02446
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Green Street
15 Green Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity