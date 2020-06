Amenities

granite counters cats allowed parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

New 2-Family---Gutted to the STUDS! NEW EVERYTHING!!!! *Crown Molding *Luxurious Kitchen Cabinets, Granite *Recessed Lighting *Central A/C, Central Air *Heating System, High Efficiency ($6K Upgrade) *Multi-Levels of Living *In Unit Laundry *Parking, Snow Removal, Landscaping included!! ****This unit is close to Longwod Medical, Quick Walk to Brookline Village Green Line, In The Lincoln School District, and Close To ALL Boston Area Hospitals. Absolutely No Smoking, No Pets!!